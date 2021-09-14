Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center will be conducting open interviews for multiple positions on September 18.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their facility located at 2 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

RN

LPN

Mental Health Tech (MHT)

RN Supervisor

Call Center Specialist

Assistant Director of Clinical Services

and more!

Visit https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/64a387b5-7df9-4e6a-9c08-16063fa70b1d to RSVP.

Speed up the process by applying ahead of time at clarioncenter.com

Offers will be made on the spot!

Call Emilee at 814.226.2394 with any questions.

