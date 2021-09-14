GANT: DuBois Man Facing Child Pornography Charges

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly having child pornography on his computer.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Naithan Eugene Deyarmin, 33, was charged late last week by state police with 31 felony counts of child pornography, 21 felony counts of disseminate photo/film of child sex acts and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.

He is currently being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday during centralized court in DuBois.

An investigation into Deyarmin’s online activity began after a social media messaging site, Kik, reported to police that 28 images and video files of child pornography were uploaded in October of 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Two of these involved videos, the first of a female child involved in sexual activity with a man and the second with a woman and a boy, both in masks, during which the woman performs a sex act on the child.

Following the e-mail address connected to the images and the computer address from which the images originated, police were able to narrow the source to a DuBois residence.

The e-mail address was also linked to other social media accounts of Deyarmin.

A subpoena to the cable company involved with the internet service reportedly provided information that the internet address was from the same DuBois residence.

On Sept. 10, a search warrant was executed on the home and a desktop computer seized.

It contained a folder titled “Child Porn” that contained many images of child pornography with 10 involving indecent contact, according to the criminal complaint.

Police also found the e-mail address associated with the social media site that had reported the images was also connected to this computer.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.