George Weston Hamilton, 75, of Harrisville passed away peacefully, September 12, 2021 at home.

George was born May 17, 1946 in Fairmount West Virginia.

He was the son of the late Russell and Muriel Weston Hamilton.

George received his education at Grove City High School and gradated in 1964.

He was married to Bonnie Graham on September 5, 1969. The couple celebrated 52 years of marriage this year.

George proudly served his county, enlisting in the Air Force.

George drove truck for several local trucking companies.

He loved to spend time with family, especially watching Steelers games together.

He liked to spend time outside working in the yard.

George never passed up a round of golf.

He had two cats Bella and Oliver that provided him with joy.

Loved ones left to cherish George’s memory are his wife Bonnie of Harrisville, his daughter Penny Balint and her husband Greg of Slippery Rock, his two sisters Betty Lou Lerche of Texas and Loretta Williams of Sandy Lake. George’s grandchildren Spencer (Zack) Tarr of Massachusetts, Taylor Balint and Brooke Balint as well as 3 great grandchildren also survive.

George was preceded in death by 7 brothers, 4 sisters and his step son Richard Walter.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with the arrangements.

