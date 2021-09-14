Karns City Boys, Girls Soccer Team Get Home Victories; Keystone Volleyball Triumphs

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — After a slow start, the Karns City boys soccer team finally got things going on offense.

Thanks to a defender.

Junior Mallick Metcalfe started two attacks that led to goals, showing off his range and skill by pushing the ball from deep in the Gremlins’ end to nearly midfield as Karns City downed visiting Clarion-Limeston, 3-1, on a muggy Monday night at Diehl Stadium.

(Above, Karns City girls soccer coach Tracy Dailey breaks a huddle with her team after a win Monday night over Clarion)

Metcalfe actually ended up with two assists — very unusual for a defender.

“We talked at halftime about moving up a little quicker,” said Karns City coach Jim Grenninger. “Mallick Metcalfe started two beautiful goals for us. Nobody marks a defensive back, so you can take it as much as you can and play it through. He was very impressive. He was probably the best all-around player we had tonight.”

Metcalfe was a goalkeeper last year, but moved to defense this season to make room for sophomore Lucas Yasika, who made a number of saves against the Lions.

Karns City and Clarion played scoreless until a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half. Colson Ritzert finally broke the ice with a goal to give the Gremlins a 1-0 lead at the half.

Karns City tacked on two more goals less than two minutes apart in the second half when Bradon Slater, who moved up from defense during the match, and Myles McCully scored to make it 3-0.

Wyatt Boyden punched one in for Clarion-Limestone with a little less that 23 minutes left in the match, but Karns City held off several more C-L threats to preserve the win.

It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but Grenninger will take it after Karns City suffered its first loss of the season Saturday to Grove City.

“I think you see what it is like to lose nine seniors,” Grenninger said. “We have some talent there, but we’re still in the learning stage. The possibilities are there still to make a nice run and at least get back to the (District 9 Class 2A title game) again.”

Girls Soccer

Karns City is playing with an edge.

The Gremlins got three goals and three assists from Emma Dailey and also got a hat trick from McKenna Martin on the way to a 10-0 win over Clarion.

After a season-opening 1-0 loss to DuBois, the Gremlins have rolled off four consecutive victories by a combined score of 30-4.

“It stems from the girls and their competitive attitude,” said Karns City coach Tracy Dailey. “They play soccer all year round. This is their love. They want to play beyond Karns City. They have to prove themselves.”

Karns City scored five goals in each half.

Martin got the Gremlins on the board eight minutes in with the first of her two goals in the first half. Dailey also had two goals and two assists before halftime and Ally Fennell found the net in the first 40 minutes.

Martin, Dailey, Rossi McMillen, Lyrik Reed and Marra Patton each scored in the second half. McMillen, a senior, started the game at keeper, but was inserted in the field late in the second half.

“Rossi was a field player her first few years, but we needed a goalkeeper and she was the one to step up,” Coach Dailey said. “She loves getting on the field when she can and I love putting her out there. She works hard and she misses the physical part of soccer.”

Martin also had two assists.

Martin and Emma Dailey have some pretty gaudy numbers early on in the season.

Through five games, Martin has 15 goals and Dailey has eight goals and 15 assists.

Volleyball

Kennedy Kaye had eight digs, 11 points and five aces and Sydney Bell had eight kills, nine points and two aces as Keystone swept Venango Catholic 25-18, 25-5, 25-11 at home.

Leah Exley also had eight kills and Alyssa Weaver had 12 assists for the Panthers (1-1).

Bryanna Mong had nine assists and six points to lead Keystone’s junior varsity team to a 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Venango Catholic.

Abbi Sell also had six points, three aces and three kills.

Oil City 3, Union 1 — Kennedy Vogle had 11 aces and 13 digs, but Union dropped the final three sets after taking the first one in a tough 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 26-28 loss.

Hailey Kriebel and Dominika Logue each had 10 kills for the Damsels. Logue also had 10 digs and four aces. Kriebel added five aces to her night.

Keira Croyle led the team with 12 assists and also had three aces.

Union’s JV team also fell, 25-15, 25-9.

