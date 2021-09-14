 

Oberlander Invites Residents to Have Documents Securely Shredded

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Donna OberlanderCLARION, Pa. – To help local residents more securely dispose of their unwanted documents, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) is encouraging residents to participate in her upcoming free Shredder Event on Saturday, September 25.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of her district office at 160 South Second Avenue in Clarion.

“Unfortunately, scams are on the rise, with unscrupulous individuals looking to steal someone’s identity in order to make a quick buck,” Oberlander said.

“Even sadder, identity thieves have targeted the most vulnerable during the past year and a half. That’s why it is so important to safeguard our personal information to prevent fraud and scams in the first place.”

During the two-hour window, residents can drive through the district office parking lot where their documents will be securely shredded on site by Iron Mountain, free of charge.

Documents that are encouraged to be shredded include those with credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, medical information and bank account information. Residents are asked to bring just papers and documents in loose form. Magazines and books will not be accepted.


