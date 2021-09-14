Say What?!: Fans Catch Falling Cat in U.S. Flag at University of Miami Football Game

MIAMI, Fl. – Fans at a University of Miami football game used a U.S. flag to break the fall of a cat that fell from the upper deck.

Craig and Kimberly Cromer said it was the second quarter of the school’s game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when the crowd’s attention was captured by a cat dangling from the upper deck.

