Several People Charged Following Scuffle During Wedding Reception at Area Fire Hall

MCCALMONT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending against multiple individuals who were allegedly involved a scuffle that took place during a wedding reception at an area fire hall on Saturday.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Around 7:17 p.m. on September 11, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the McCalmont Volunteer Fire Department in McCalmont Township, Jefferson County, for reports of numerous incidents of harassment and disorderly conduct.

The incidents reportedly took place during a wedding reception.

Police say charges of harassment and disorderly conduct are pending against multiple individuals involved in the incidents.

