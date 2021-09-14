SPONSORED: Proper Vetting Is Only One Component of Choosing a Subcontractor
In addition to expert staff, CBF Contracting utilizes commercial subcontractors to complete client projects in a timely and cost-efficient manner.
This is common practice within the industry, but not all commercial subcontractors are created equal.
The general contractor-subcontractor relationship is unique; they would like to offer insight into how CBF chooses and retains our commercial subcontractors.
1. Building and Maintaining Relationships
Because they’ve been in business in Pennsylvania for nearly 40 years, CBF knows all of the reputable subcontractors in the region. Finding a good commercial subcontractor is fairly easy, but maintaining a relationship for decades requires an immense amount of trust and effective communication. Since they have been working with their subcontractors for many years, their operations are streamlined for maximum efficiency.
2. Thorough Vetting
What makes a good commercial subcontractor? Potential subcontractors are evaluated by two primary criteria: competitive bidding and stellar service. Of course, the cheapest subcontractor isn’t always the best, so quality and affordability must be equally prioritized. Thanks to decades of experience, CBF Contracting has already cultivated relationships in Pennsylvania with the best companies the area has to offer. When it comes to finding new subcontractors, CBF Contracting, Inc. relies upon The Blue Book Network, a bi-annual regional buyer’s guide for commercial construction companies, to evaluate prospective partners.
3. Assuring Quality
CBF Contracting has a reputation to uphold. In addition to their own rigorous evaluation process, they work with an independent craftsmen agency who also has their own screening processes for their employees. One of the reasons CBF likes working with this agency is because they only hire candidates who exemplify the same values they do: Safety – Productivity – Craftsmanship. You can rest assured that the professionals working on your project are the most skilled and qualified. They take great pride in delivering quality work – every time.
4. Maintaining Proper Division of Responsibilities
Project owners don’t typically communicate with commercial subcontractors, but if a client tries to request work changes directly from the subcontractor, it can disrupt the entire project’s workflow and budget. CBF’s subcontractors know that they are responsible for cost and time management, so they trust them to maintain the proper division of duties.
CBF Contracting Only Partners With the Best
When you hire CBF Contracting, you’re also getting the support of the most skilled staff and commercial subcontractors in the area. The company’s dedication to cost, time and quality management are what has made CBF Contracting the premier full-service general contractor for commercial and industrial clients in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and Western New York State. Their staff and contractors all work for the same team: the clients.
If you have any questions about the processes, or you’re ready for a quote on your next project, contact CBF Contracting today at 814-745-3000.
