SPONSORED: Tuesday Night Entertainment by Brandon & Raeman; Clam Bake Tickets Still Available at The Allegheny Grille
Join Brandon & Raeman at the Allegheny Grille on September 14th for some live music – rain or shine.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
If it is raining we will be in the tent.
It’s starting to feel a lot like FALL!
We now have some fall options for drinks!
– Southern Tier Pumking
– Sam Adam’s Octoberfest
– Pumpkin Pie Martini
– Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Last Call to make your reservations for the 2021 Clam Bake.
The event is by reservation only and will run from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The clam bake offers all-you-can-eat New England clam chowder and Prince Edward Island mussels with one dozen Middle Neck Clams and your choice of either steak ($76), chicken ($63), or fire-grilled salmon ($63). Sides include sweet potato casserole, red skin potatoes, coleslaw, sweet corn, and fresh rolls. Pumpkin roll with pecan sauce will be offered as dessert.
Music will be provided.
Alcoholic beverages are not included.
Additional clams cost $15 and must be pre-ordered with RSVP/reservation.
Call 724-659-5701 before Sunday, September 17, at noon, to make reservations.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Visit the Allegheny Grille and enjoy the weather!
Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in. Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus.
Daily specials are as follows:
Monday – $6 Burger Night
Tuesdays – Mexican Night (follow on Facebook for special each week)
Wednesday – All you can eat pasta and meatballs with bread and salad
Thursday – Wing Night – over a dozen flavors and pitcher specials
Friday – All you can eat fish
Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their daily and weekend specials.
Hours:
Monday & Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday & Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
