State Police Calls: DUI Arrest, Harassment Incident, Unemployment Fraud Investigations

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 10:55 a.m. on September 5, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop of a 2012 Toyota Tundra on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township for a vehicle code violation.

Police say the driver, identified as a 50-year-old Knox man, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Paint Township

Around 2:10 p.m. on September 5, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a verbal and physical altercation at a location on US 322 in Paint township.

Police say the incident involved a 57-year-old female suspect from Shippenville and a known 20-year-old female victim from Clarion.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Sligo Borough

On September 9, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an identity theft where a known 34-year-old female victim from Sligo reportedly had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Monroe Township

On August 30, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an identity theft where a known 48-year-old female victim from Clarion reportedly had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name.


