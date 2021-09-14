Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Multiple Positions at UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is hiring at their Parker, PA location.

Day and afternoon shifts.

Benefits:

Competitive wages

Medical insurance

Health savings account with company contribution

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Basic and voluntary life insurance

Disability insurance

401(k) plan with company match

Paid vacation and holidays

Stock purchase program with employee discount

Educational reimbursement

Wellness programs and challenges

Other supplemental benefits

Many more!

Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers — at Universal Forest Products.





Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody, in Lucinda, is currently seeking a Collision Repair and Automotive Painter.

Combo technician, body repair, and automotive painting.

Looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays. Tool Program. Training programs. Paid Vacation. Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance Available. Employee Discount.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235. Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.





Career Opportunities with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing; Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health; and Service Coordination Supervisor MH.

Service Coordinator II CYS Ongoing ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach, Independent Living, and Mental Health ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign­ on bonuses)

Service Coordination Supervisor MH ($18.50/hr.)

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to:

Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood

Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave.

Franklin, PA 16323

by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered.

You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job­-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Assistant Manager

Cranberry Township, Venango County

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill a position of a full-time Assistant Manager.

This position shall report to the Township Manager and assist in the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualifies of time management and fiscal responsibility.

The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, PA 16346 no later than October 8th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time and part-time available.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage in other Brookville area offices. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

The position will be based out of the Grove City and Seneca offices but may provide occasional coverage for other offices as well. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center will be conduction open interviews for multiple positions on September 18.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at their facility located at 2 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

Interviews will be conducted for the following positions:

RN

LPN

Mental Health Tech (MHT)

RN Supervisor

Call Center Specialist

Assistant Director of Clinical Services

and more!

Visit https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/64a387b5-7df9-4e6a-9c08-16063fa70b1d to RSVP.

Speed up the process by applying ahead of time at clarioncenter.com

Offers will be made on the spot!

Call Emilee at 814.226.2394 with any questions.





Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals for the following positions:

Full-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Part-time Direct Support Professionals (Clarion and Venango Counties)

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person that wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities in their homes and communities? Are you someone ready to try something new, something rewarding, and venture into a new career where you would be making a difference in someone’s life?

If so, The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties welcomes you to apply today.

This position requires a great deal of flexibility on the part of their employees. They must be willing to work a variety of shifts including evenings and weekends.

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage of $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full-time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

A qualified applicant must have the following:

High school diploma or equivalent

Acceptable clearances and drug screening

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must possess a valid Driver’s License and have reliable transportation

Must be willing to work a variety of shifts

Computer skills

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office located at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Full-Time Positions at Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps. Training wage is 10$/hr after 30 days you can earn up to a 50 cent raise.

Position includes a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM, paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply Online Here

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159





Multiple Positions at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Sligo, currently has openings for an Administrative Assistant, a Transportation Aide/Driver, and Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).

Administrative Assistant – Full-time

Qualifications:

US work authorization (Preferred)

Description:

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for accurate input into the accounting of the resident trust fund, timely and accurate data entry, employment benefit management, assisting in new hire process, assisting in payroll reporting, assisting HR duties and payroll functions and answering telephones, directing visitors and distributing mail on a daily basis. At least 1 year of experience in a Business Office setting is required. Preference is given for prior HR experience.

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo Pa. The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, a connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

This position will be full-time Monday through Friday.

Benefits Offered are:

Health Insurance-Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b)

Employee Referral Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Time Off

Transportation Aide/Driver – Part-Time

Qualifications:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Job Description:

Job responsibilities are to assist with residents’ transport to hospitals, physician’s offices, and community agencies as ordered by the physicians. Assist with securing residents in the vehicle, sitting with the resident if required, and driving the van as needed.

Candidate must be able to safely transport the residents to the prescribed locations; to maintain a professional manner at all times during transport and while in contact with the community; to cooperate with the supervisor to maintain transport schedules in a timely manner; to maintain the cleanliness and function of the transport vehicle.

Candidate must have a valid PA Drivers License in good standing and be CPR certified or be able to get certified prior to starting position.

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Flexible schedule

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

On-call

Weekend availability

COVID-19 considerations:

All employees are to abide by the CDC recommendations for COVID precautions.

License/Certification:

PA Driver’s License (Required)

CPR Certification, or able to obtain (Required)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Job Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Number of hires for this role: 7

Qualifications:

CNA certification (Required)

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Driver’s License (Preferred)

Job Description:

***** $2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS for Full Time $1,200 for Part Time *****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what they offer at Clarview for their residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Their “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

CNA / CARE NURSE POSITION

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – or “Care Nurse”, as the position is titled at Clarview – is a very caring person who sees purpose in his/her life by providing care and assistance to their residents so they may be comfortable, safe, and in the best state of wellness that they can be. You will work with RNs and LPNs to provide person-centered care for residents in compliance with all regulations and guidelines. You will be a critical member of their team, ensuring that each resident’s medical, psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes are met on a daily basis.

Clarview currently has FULL-TIME and PART-TIME Care Nurse positions on the DAY shift (6:30 AM to 2:30 PM) and EVENING shift (2:30 PM to 10:30 PM) and NIGHT shift (10:30 PM to 6:30 AM). PER DIEM/PRN positions are available on ALL shifts.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR THEIR CNAs / CARE NURSES

Provide person-centered care for our residents and assist them in all activities of daily living including bathing, dressing, grooming, nutritional needs, transferring, continence and oral hygiene.

Observe and engage with residents. Report changes to the nurse on duty.

Consistently use proper infection control techniques.

Complete documentation regarding resident care provided.

Maintain a professional, customer-oriented demeanor and work cooperatively with co-workers and peers.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to Clarview’s mission.

Relationship with their residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

A true desire to be the “best place to work.”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Care Nurses report to the Director of Nursing and also receive daily work guidance and direction from RNs and LPNs.

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Nurse Aide certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry.

For more information and to apply to any of the above positions please visit: https://www.clarviewnursing.com/employment

THANKS for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr

30-minute paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers – Franklin

$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (30-day review and potential wage increase)

Non-Exempt

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Legal Secretary

Marshall Law Office, LLC

Marshall Law Office, LLC is currently hiring a legal secretary.

Required qualifications include the following:

Effective oral and written communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Sensitivity to confidential material and ability to multi-task

Prior legal secretarial experience and/or working with real estate closings preferred

Fulltime position. Salary based on experience.

Send letter of interest, resume, and references via email to [email protected]





Service Mechanic

Barber Trucking, Inc.

Barber Trucking, Inc. has a career opportunity for a Service Mechanic, at their Brookville, PA terminal.

The Service Mechanic is responsible for truck & trailer maintenance, including but not limited to preventative maintenance per company policy, wiring, tire & brake changes.

This individual must be self-motivated, detail-oriented, and consistent in their work. Barber Trucking’s goal is to be sure their trucks are back on the road as quickly and safely as possible.

They offer many benefits at Barber, some of which include:

Medical, Dental, & Vision Insurance

Vacation & Holiday Pay

401k with annual company match

Low Cost Uniforms

Job Security

Requirements:

Current driver’s license

Preferred but not required:



Successful completion of Diesel Mechanic vocational technical school or equivalent experience

Current commercial driver’s license

Possession of own tools

To apply, send your resume to [email protected] or stop in at the terminal for a paper application. Please contact Denise at 814-913-1565, if you have additional questions.





Music Instructor

Clarion Center for the Arts

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for friendly, professional, reliable, and competent music instructors to teach private piano, voice, and/or guitar lessons.

Instructors set their own availability but must commit to being at their lessons every week. Clarion Center for the Arts takes time off around holidays and in the Summer.

Instructors also help plan, prepare and run two music recitals each year in December and June.

The minimum rate for private music instructors is $20 an hour. Hours are based on the number of students enrolled for lessons.

Teaching at Clarion Center for the Arts means you do not have to worry about accounts management, communication with parents, collecting payments, or marketing for new students.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]





Office Administrator/Receptionist

Clarion Center for the Arts

Clarion Center for the Arts is looking for a friendly, organized, and self-motivated person to join their team as an in-person Office Administrator/Receptionist.

Responsibilities include:

Managing customer accounts

Onboarding new students

Preparing handouts and newsletters

Helping parents with any in-person needs and questions

Assisting with the plans and preparations for events

Processing payments and deposits

Helping the Director, remote Receptionist, and teachers with other classroom and program needs

Position requires:

Proficiency in Google Sheets, Docs, and Drive

Learning how to use their online accounts management software and other business apps such as Trello, Pipedrive and Cognito Forms

Engaging with customers and students in a friendly manner

Compensation will begin at a rate of $12.00 per hour for an average of 20-25 hours per week.

Due to the nature of the business, this position has an afternoon, evening, and flexible weekend schedule. At a minimum, the Receptionist/Administrator is needed at the front desk from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday, and 3:30- 6:30 p.m. on Fridays.

As of right now, Clarion Center for the Arts is unable to offer any traditional benefits, but their employees do receive a 30% discount on all classes for their children and free classes for themselves.

If you are interested in the position, please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]





Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for a Costing/Accounts Receivable Clerk and a Heavy Equipment Operator.

Costing/AR Clerk requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat

Previous data entry/AR experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, but there is some flexibility for the right candidate

Heavy Equipment Operator requirements:

Utility pipeline installation experience required

Class A CDL preferred, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online – visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.





Road Crew Worker

Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified Road Crew Worker for full-time employment.

The ideal candidate will have experience in heavy-duty diesel truck and equipment operation, snow plowing, and general truck maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Driver’s License, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use.

A competitive salary plus benefits which include health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, paid vacation, paid sick time, and holiday pay will be determined based on the applicant’s experience.

Interested candidates are encouraged to deliver a resume to Cranberry Township, c/o Chad Findlay, Township Manager, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, Pa 16346 no later than September 15, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an equal opportunity employer.





County of Venango Open Positions

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

Service Coordinator II MH TCM ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses), Fiscal Technician ($10.81/hr.), and Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.). All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

The County of Venango provides employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





YMCA Gymnastics Coach

Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA has an opening for a Head Gymnastics Coach with a background in competitive gymnastics.

The Oil City YMCA is looking for an enthusiastic and passionate individual to take on the role of YMCA Competitive Gymnastics Team Head Coach.

The Head Coach’s responsibility will be to manage and develop the Oil City YMCA competitive gymnastics team which competes at levels 2 through 9 and excel.

The role will include practices on weeknights (Tuesday and Thursdays) and some weekend hours during the competitive season. A background in competitive gymnastics is preferred.

Other Job Responsibilities include Development of gymnasts’ skills through organized practices and events. Working with YMCA Youth Director and parent-led volunteer group to organize team functions and fundraising.

If interested in this position, please submit applications and/or resumes to Oil City YMCA Youth Director, Max Krepps. He can be reached by phone at (814)677-3000. Or by email at [email protected]





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Supply Chain Analyst- Franklin

$16-$20

This position has no definite timeline but is considered a temporary assignment at this time.

Requirements:

Strong Microsoft office skills. There will be Excel work. (pivot tables)

Solid communication skills. Will be communicating with suppliers/buyer/product leaders

Accuracy in data management

Analytical

Must pass pre-employment screening

Projects that will be supported:

Working with suppliers on cycling counting

Compiling and analyzing supplier risk assessments

Expediting critical parts/purchase orders with suppliers

Please send resumes to: [email protected]

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st, 2nd and 3rd shift, $12/hr

30-minute paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Grinders – Franklin

All Seasons has several openings for Grinders in the Franklin area.

$10-$11/hr.; 1st shift.

Must have steel-toed shoes

Prior grinding experience preferred, but not required

Debur and grind various surfaces

Understand and maintain job specs

Ensure equipment is set up and run properly

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Lumber Handlers

$10-$12/hr.; 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Stack lumber between 12′-16′ to customers’ specs. with a partner

Lift up to 50lbs.

Quality control and flip plywood with a partner

Use of air nailer and various saws after training

Must be reliable

Call 814-437-2148 resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr.

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand for 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more information: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Special Education Teacher

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special Education Teacher.

Position available beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

Secondary Special Education Certification is required, multiple areas preferred.

Send letter of interest; resume; PA standard application; valid PA teaching certificate; current Acts 34, 151, 168, and 114 clearances; transcripts; Praxis test scores; and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. John Kimmel

Supt., Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled. www.unionsd.net Union School District is an EOE.





Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller Cranberry, Venango County

Clarion Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representatives to help support member growth in Venango County.

They are seeking a detail-oriented person, preferably with cash handling skills. CFCU is looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

The candidates will receive:

Very competitive starting salary – $15.00 an hour

Generous monthly incentive plan

Increased pay for Saturday hours worked

401k plan with employer matching

Vacation, holiday and sick pay

Structured Advancement opportunities

Opportunity to be a part of a growing member-focused institution

Clarion Federal Credit Union has been ranked, by Callahan and Associates Inc., the top credit union in our peer group for 4 years for return to the member. They are looking for team members that want to help them continue to grow and progress forward.

Send resume to [email protected]





Jr/ Sr High School Science Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Jr/ Sr High School Science Teacher beginning with the 2021-22 School Year.

Must possess an Earth and Space Science 7-12 Certification, General Science 7-12 Certification, or a Middle School Science 7-9 Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: September 10, 2021





General Laborer, Lawn Care

Carbaugh’s Law Care

Carbaugh’s Law Care is in immediate need of general laborers for their growing lawn care business in Clarion and surrounding areas.

No experience is necessary, they will train.

Interested individuals may apply by calling Mike at 814-229-6809.





Multiple Positions at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Clarion is now hiring for the following positions:

Server

Host(ess)

Line Cook – Up to $500 Sign-On Bonus!*

Prep Cook

Dishwasher

Management – $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!*

While experience is preferred, it is not required. They are willing to train the right candidate!

Perkins offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid time off, employee benefits and discounts, 401k w/ match, advancement opportunities and so much more!

JDK Management Company is the largest Owner/Operator of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in the United States with 49 locations.

Whether playing on this team for a year or career, opportunities to learn, grow, contribute and win are endless!

Apply in-person or online at nowhiring.com/workforperkins!

*Limited time. Restrictions apply.





Service Coordinator II MH-DS

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator II ($14.34/hr.) position for their Mental Health-Developmental Services.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk.

They provide $750 sign-on bonuses, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

Successful candidates will work with Venango County to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/27/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is in immediate need of the following positions:

Title I Teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary and Reading Specialist Certification.

This is a full-time permanent position.

Temporary (one year) Part-Time Fourth Grade teacher

Must have a valid PA Elementary PK-4 Certification.

Send cover letter, resume, letters of reference, standard teaching application, copy of certification, transcripts, and most recent clearances to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Substitute Nurse to cover a long-term absence.

Must have a current nursing license and required clearances within 1 year.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and copies of license and clearances to:

Mrs. Natalie Miller-Martini

Clarion High School

219 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time School Year Secretary

Must have required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Roger Walter

Clarion Elementary School

800 Boundary Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Part-Time Paraprofessionals

Associates degree or highly qualified preferred and required clearances within one year.

Send cover letter, resume, and copies of clearances to:

Crystal Johnston

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews for all positions will begin Friday, August 20, 2021, and continue until a suitable applicant is found.





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Production Slabber – Titusville

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

1st and 2nd shift, $12/hr

30 min paid lunch

Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma/GED and a valid PA Driver’s license.

Duties (but not limited to):

Follow all procedures including Safety policies/procedures

Oversee machines to make sure the settings are correct

Remove material from belts

Package material in boxes or sacks

Prepare product for shipping

Maintain clean work space

Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand for 8-hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

Call for more info: 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]

Mechanical Assembler

12-week assignment

1st shift, $11/hr

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Must have some mechanical and math skills

Duties (but not limited to):

Attach parts

Tag parts

Measure amounts of products

Ensure products meet specs

Package product

Call 814-437-2148 or send resumes to: [email protected]





Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Paramedic – Full-Time/ Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 3 Full-Time 1 Per-Diem

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 1 Full Time, 1Per-Diem

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Swing/Rehab.- 2 Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital’s mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – 2-Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ED experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Nurse Extern- Med/Surg – 1 Part-Time

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission, and discharge process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority. Maintains adherence to patients’ rights. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement, and values.

Qualifications:

Must be enrolled in an accredited Registered Nursing School and maintain good academic standing. Must sign and comply with Nurse Extern Scholarship Agreement.

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

This position is accountable for administering radiation therapy by exposing specific areas of the patient’s body to prescribed doses of radiation through the application of advanced technical knowledge while maintaining strict attention to patient care. The Radiation Therapist is under the direct supervision of the Cancer Center Nurse Manager and the authority of the Medical Oncologist.

Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited radiation therapy program, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (A.R.R.T.), and licensed by the State Department of Health. Current certification as a radiation therapist. CPR certification.

Radiology Tech – Per-Diem

Operate radiologic equipment to make clinical diagnostic x-ray films as directed by physicians and perform routine diagnostic procedures according to established standards and practices. Additional Coverage needed for AC Valley.

Qualifications:

ARRT Certified, PACS experience, CPR certification

Working Conditions:

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting and positioning of patients. Lifting supplies. Standing, walking most of the day.

Housekeeping Aide – Full-Time

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as: Empties and cleans all waste receptacles, Damp dusts all patient areas, Cleans and maintains all bathrooms, Spot wall washes, General cleaning of all areas, Keep any records of daily work as needed, Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Cook – 1- Full-Time

The Cook prepares and cooks breakfast and lunch according to general and special diet menus for patients and employees. Direct contact with dietary employees, and other hospital employees, and occasionally vendors.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Minimum of 2 years experience of large volume cooking in either a healthcare or education environment.

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Dietary Aide – 2- Full-Time

Works as a team member with other dietary aides, cooks, and food service supervisors in order to provide nutritious, attractive, and timely meals for patients, hospital personnel, and guests. Maintains clean and sanitary dishes, kitchen, dining, and serving areas.

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent. Experience in food handling and service desirable.

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Provides non-emergency transportation in the wheelchair van. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age, or 3 years driving experience with a clean driving record. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Maintain a valid CPR and First Aid certification.

Maintain current successful completion at all times in the following programs. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Financial Counseling Representative – Part-Time

The Financial Counseling Clerk takes appropriate action to identify and verify patients’ financial liability for services. The clerk attempts to collect in full, set payment arrangements, or assists in obtaining information for the Financial Assistance program in accordance with department policy. During the collection process, the clerk maintains a professional approach when interacting with the community, co-workers, and other departments within the institution. The clerk adheres to departmental and hospital policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent education. One year of experience with hospital information technology processes. One year of experience in a high-volume fast-paced credit and collection environment. Must be able to operate an adding machine, calculator, and PC with a high level of accuracy. Medical terminology is helpful but can be learned.

Radiology Receptionist/Transcriptionist – Full Time

Performs a variety of secretarial and clerical duties in the Radiology Department.

Answers phone in a courteous manner and identifies self and Radiology Department.

Greets all departmental visitors; screens all incoming phone calls to ensure accurate and efficient departmental communications. At Offsite Locations when assigned, does the registration of patients using established procedures to initiate medical record, patient accounting, and enters orders into Meditech. All registration processes are to be completed with a high degree of accuracy with special attention to the collections of financial information, authorizations, and referrals if required, and other related requirements.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an approved two-year business college with an emphasis on medical terminology and transcription, or high school graduate with computer skills, and transcription experience in a medical setting.

Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff, and others) for courteous, accurate, and timely service.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate/GED

Customer Service experience

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills

Must be neat and well-groomed

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Ultrasound Tech – 1 Per-Diem

Perform ultrasonic diagnostic procedures, e.g. abdominal and pelvic, carotid doppler, for patients as ordered.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for radiology technicians and/or course in ultrasonic technology.

Registration/license as required

Knowledge of the ultrasound equipment, matrix camera system, transducers, and other accessories related to the ultrasound unit. Previous experience desirable.

Registered Radiology Technologist and/or registered or registry eligible in ultrasound. (American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers)

Experience in the general abdomen, obstetrics and gynecology, prostate and carotid doppler is required.

CPR required.

CT Technologist – Per-Diem

Produce computerized tomographic scanner radiographs of designated anatomical areas as ordered/directed, according to established practices and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must be ARRT Certified

Experience with a 64 slice CT Scanner desired

One year of experience in CT is preferred but not required

Able to lift up to 75 lbs

Subject to electrical and radiant energy hazards. Lifting patients, supplies, etc.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.

External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has a career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician. Full-time or part-time available.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

The ideal candidate must have excellent computer skills, be professional, positive and team-oriented, and must be committed to providing excellent patient care. Also, must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at different Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed. Travel benefits are provided along with a competitive wage. Full-time positions are offered a full benefit package.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE

PRN DPT and/or PTA

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy in Franklin is hiring a PRN DPT and/or PTA.

West Park Rehab is a privately owned outpatient Physical Therapy practice that has been in operation for 22 years. The practice currently employs 5 Physical Therapists and 7 PTAs. The practice provides traditional rehab services but also provides specialty care in the areas of hand therapy, women’s therapy, cardiopulmonary reconditioning, FCE, post-offer employment testing, Yoga focused exercise, and Parkinson’s. The practice is also part of a PT-owned national diagnostic program called Hands-On Diagnostics and is providing EMG/NCS testing and musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound. The environment is fast-paced, exciting, professional, collaborative, and patient-focused. Patient satisfaction is consistently recorded at 98% and the practice has maintained a 5 star Google rating for years. West Park Rehab is expanding and is looking to add qualified members to their cohesive and dynamic team. They are seeking to employ a PRN DPT or PTA with the intent to transition to a full-time position once caseload warrants. Schedule, compensation, and benefits will be discussed with candidates at the interview.

Intrinsic Responsibilities:

Provide assessments/evaluations and other physical therapy services to patients and/or clients for the purpose of injury prevention, restorative and/or maintenance rehabilitation as well as health promotion. Participate in activities and educational endeavors to promote and attain regulatory compliance at the local, state, and federal level.

Essential Job Function:

Evaluate patients/clients (DPT only), develop and carry out patient-specific Plans of Care with associated goals including quantifiable physical and functional targets.

Comply with professional and/or regulatory documentation, billing, and coding requirements including but not limited to timely and accurate entries.

Provide assessments, treatments, instructions, and other physical therapy services according to the scope of practice limitations per state statute.

Retain the responsibility for all delegated tasks to other licensees and support personnel. Ensure proper and adequate supervision of the Physical Therapist Assistant and support personnel.

Participate in professional and facility enhancement programs and activities.

Ensure proficient services through proper patient and equipment scheduling.

Comply with the Facility’s Comprehensive Compliance Program (CCP) which includes but is not limited to: Business & Clinical Operations, Environmental Health & Safety, HIPAA, Human Resources and Code of Conduct as well as all facility policies and procedures and educational requirements.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a Physical Therapy and/or Physical Therapy Assistant Program approved by the Commission for the Accreditation of Physical Therapy Education.

Licensed to practice Physical Therapy in Pennsylvania.

A person who demonstrates the physical and mental capabilities (practical &/or written, post-training competency test) to perform the duties required of the position.

To apply: Forward resume to [email protected] or mail to 571 Pone Ln, Franklin, PA 16323

Forest Area School District currently has an opening for a Full-time School Counselor.

Position: Full-time School Counselor – Pre-K – 12

Location: Forest Area School District

Minimum Qualifications:

PA Certification as Elementary and Secondary School Counselor required.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received until the position is filled.

Applications received by August 16, 2021, are guaranteed a review.

Interested candidates should submit their resume, standard teaching application, copy of PA certificate, college or university transcripts, and copies of clearances to the attention of:

Mrs. Amanda Hetrick- Superintendent of Schools

Central Office

22318 Route 62, Box 16

Tionesta, PA 16353.

Any questions regarding this position should be directed to the Central Office at 814-755-4491.

Temporary Preschool Aide

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has an opening for a Temporary Preschool Aide.

Requirements:

Experience with young children

CDA Preferred; not required

Please submit resume and 2 references

Schedule: Full-time, hours Monday through Friday, 32-36 hours per week, begins August 23, 2021

Hourly wage: $9.00 to $10.00 per hour depending on experience

Job Responsibilities will include:

Preschool classroom support; working with children 3-5 years of age during the school year

Click Here to Apply: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=100

What does Keystone SMILES’s program offer to families?

Early education can open the doors of opportunity for every child to do well in school, in the workforce, and in life. Quality pre-kindergarten benefits children and families today and tomorrow, and greatly benefits Pennsylvania in the future. The Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts pre-kindergarten program, established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, will make quality pre-kindergarten programs available to eligible families through Pennsylvania. For more information, go to the PA Keys website.

Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is hiring for all positions. Join their Team!

kitchen

cleaning

bartenders

host/hostess

servers

Apply online at alleghenygrille.com or stop in and fill out an application!!

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $45,000 Annually

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.52 an hour – $19.99 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker III is to implement clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skill Worker III assists in case management, monitors various systems in the treatment unit, supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Facilitates the decision making process

Aids in mentoring/orientating the LSWII’s

Supervises self-administration of medication

Ensures that the treatment unit has adequate supplies (i.e. toilet paper, shampoo, cleaning supplies, etc)

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Marketing Assistant

Insurance/Financial Office in Clarion

A Financial Advisor in Clarion is seeking a full-time Marketing Assistant.

The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with the ability to multi-task and perform at a high level.

Responsibilities of a Marketing Assistant will include client customer service, receptionist duties, preparation of mailings, handling public relations, setting appointments, etc.

Great personality and attention to detail are a necessity.

Training will be provided.

Please e-mail resume to [email protected]

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.00 – $22.53 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $18.48 – $26.51 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Department Clerk III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for our Substance Use Program.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with them to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 08/16/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Experienced Bookkeeper

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for an experienced bookkeeper.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting (Preferred)

At least 1 years of experience in bookkeeping or any accounting related fields

Experience in QuickBooks and Microsoft Excel

Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping

Recording financial transactions and balancing the books

Update and maintain the general ledger

Preparing Excel files

Salary:

Competitive Salary

Other benefits

Bonuses

Contact them today!

Email your Resume/CV to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104

Master Social Worker

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is currently hiring a Master Social Worker in Cranberry, PA!

“Helping patients thrive. That’s what we do!” It is the passion of FMCNA to help them live the longest, healthiest lives possible while receiving care. At Fresenius Medical Care North America you can make an impact through clinically competent care to produce enhanced patient care outcomes.

Join them and be a vital part in enabling patients to thrive, providing comfort to families, supporting coworkers so they can realize their goals, compelling our company to achieve through innovation and performance, and driving the development of your career.

As a member of the FMCNA team, you’ll find fulfillment through:

Tuition Assistance Program

Flexibility in using PTO for vacation, holiday, and personal time

Wireless, Automobile, and Computer Discounts

Comprehensive health insurance, wellness plans, PTO, and 401K

Working for one of Forbes’ U.S. Best Employers

Click here to apply today!

https://jobs.fmcna.com/job/cranberry/facility-master-social-worker-1500-sign-on-bonus/488/7617706096

Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor

Local Township

Experienced Road Maintenance Supervisor Needed.

CDL and equipment experience are necessary.

Starting wage is $22.00/hour.

Benefits include health, dental, and vision insurance. 401K offered.

Please send resume to PO BOX 104 Clarion, PA 16214.

