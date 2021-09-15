A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 74. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southeast wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

