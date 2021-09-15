 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 74. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southeast wind.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.