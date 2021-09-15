Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Maple Nut Twist

This Maple Nut Twist will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

Bread Mixture:

1 – 16 oz. box Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix



1 c. warm water1 tsp. maple flavoring3 tbsp. sugar1 egg

Filling Mixture:

3/4 c. white sugar

1 tsp. maple flavoring

6 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 c. chopped nuts

Glaze:

1 1/2 c. confectioners sugar

2 to 3 tbsp. milk

1/4 tsp. maple flavoring

Directions

-In a large bowl, dissolve yeast from the Hot Roll Mix in warm water. Add beaten egg, sugar, and maple flavoring; stir lightly.

-Add flour from the mix; blend well and knead on a floured surface for 2 to 3 minutes. Place in a bowl; cover and let rise until double in size, 30 to 40 minutes.

-After the dough has risen, divide into 3 equal parts. Roll out one part the size of a 12 inch pizza pan. Brush with 2 tablespoons of melted butter; sprinkle with 1/3 of the filling mixture.

-Continue the same with the next 2 layers, ending with filling. Place a 2-inch glass upside down in the middle of the dough; press down a little. Cut from glass to the end of the pan in 16 pie-shaped pieces; remove the glass.

-Twist each piece of the 3 layers 3 to 4 times. Let rise until double in size (cut pie-shape piece all way through before twisting).

-Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. You can decorate with cherries, buts, or whatever you choose. Enjoy!

