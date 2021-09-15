 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Rotary Meets 9 Worlds Axe Throwing

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Matt Lerch

Rotary-at-9-Worlds-Axe-Throwing-9-14-21CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club normally holds their meetings at the Clarion YMCA but opted to meet at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing for their regular meeting on Monday, September 13.

Owners Leo and Hillary Lefay demonstrated proper throwing technique and turned the axes over to the Rotarians to test their throwing skills or lack thereof.

9 Worlds Axe Throwing is located in the former Agway building on East Main Street, Clarion, Pa.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.