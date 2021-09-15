Clarion Rotary Meets 9 Worlds Axe Throwing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Rotary Club normally holds their meetings at the Clarion YMCA but opted to meet at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing for their regular meeting on Monday, September 13.

Owners Leo and Hillary Lefay demonstrated proper throwing technique and turned the axes over to the Rotarians to test their throwing skills or lack thereof.

9 Worlds Axe Throwing is located in the former Agway building on East Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

