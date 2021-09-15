Clarion University Theatre Season Kicks Off With ‘Laughing Wild’

CLARION, Pa. – The 2021-2022 Clarion University Theatre season will open on September 22 with “Laughing Wild,” a comedy by Christopher Durang.

Two strangers trying to deal with the complexities of life in the city are brought together during a traumatic moment in a supermarket. They attempt to come to terms with faith, nuclear proliferation, world peace, and tuna fish in this unusual hilarious play by who The New Yorker describes as “one of the funniest men in the world.”

Shelby Hostetler, a senior theatre and education major from Summerhill, and D’Andre Thompson, a sophomore theatre major from Toronto, Ohio, are playing the two tour-de-force roles. Caitlin Morgan, a senior stage management major from Millheim, serves as production stage manager.

The production will run from Wednesday, September 22, to Saturday, September 25, with shows at 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 26, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee performance, all in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre.

Tickets are available at www.clarionuniversitytickets.com or by calling 814-393-2787 prior to the day of the performance. Audiences are reminded that masks are required in all Clarion University buildings.

Durang is known for his off-beat and sarcastic sense of humor. This play is not recommended for younger audiences.

