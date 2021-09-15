 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Criminal Charges Against Strattanville Woman Accused of Hitting, Scratching Victim Withdrawn

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Strattanville woman who was accused of hitting and scratching a victim during a dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 50-year-old Crystal Renee Zacherl has been withdrawn.

The following charge filed against Zacherl was moved to non-traffic court:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Strattanville in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Crystal Zacherl and a known female victim got into an argument that turned physical at a location on Pine Street in Strattanville, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates the victim had scratches and bruises on her arm from being struck and scratched during the altercation.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 p.m. on April 8.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.