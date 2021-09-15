Criminal Charges Against Strattanville Woman Accused of Hitting, Scratching Victim Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a Strattanville woman who was accused of hitting and scratching a victim during a dispute have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate one third-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault filed against 50-year-old Crystal Renee Zacherl has been withdrawn.

The following charge filed against Zacherl was moved to non-traffic court:

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Strattanville in early April.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, Crystal Zacherl and a known female victim got into an argument that turned physical at a location on Pine Street in Strattanville, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates the victim had scratches and bruises on her arm from being struck and scratched during the altercation.

Zacherl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:45 p.m. on April 8.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.