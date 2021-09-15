 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Edward A. “Ed” Stevens

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 08:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-gdP3Qe1tS5mS1AcEdward A. “Ed” Stevens, 82, of Rimersburg, passed away Monday evening, September 13, 2021 at the Clarion Hospital due to complications from a stroke.

He was born on December 24, 1938 in Butler; son of the late John H. and Flora M. Flick Stevens.

Ed was a Union High School graduate.

He worked for R & P Urling 3 Coal Company in Shelocta for numerous years and then worked for Union School District as a Custodian until he retired.

Ed proudly served in the US Army.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Rimersburg.

Ed was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Rimersburg Community Club.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and daily trips to Dollar General with his girls, Emerson and Bailey.

Ed always had the willingness to help anyone in need. He touched many people in the community through his woodworking skills and his generosity during the Christmas season.

He is survived by his two daughters, Jodi Cicciarelli and her husband, Jamie, of Sligo and Julie King of Reynoldsville; his son, John Stevens and his wife, Shana, of Rimersburg; six grandchildren, David Corle, Trish Bish and her fiancé, Jeff, Haley Durci and her fiancé, Trey, Zach Dotterer and his significant other, Randie, Emerson Stevens, and Bailey Stevens; and several great grandchildren. Ed is also survived by his lifelong companion, Janet Divins of Rimersburg and her two children, Barry Divins and his wife, Sue, and their family and Kelly Turner and her husband, Dan, and their family.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Lindquist.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

At Ed’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Ed’s name to the Hope For Your Future, PO Box, 643, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.