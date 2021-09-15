Featured Local Job: Ophthalmic Technician

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville is looking for a professional, motivated Ophthalmic Technician.

Full-time and part-time available.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage in other Brookville area offices. Travel expense reimbursement provided.

The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR, chair-side doctor assistance, and performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors.

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, or individual with medical experience preferred.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] Employment applications are available online at www.laureleye.com. EOE

