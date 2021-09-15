 

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Job/Education Fair Set for Today at Clarion Mall

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Job FairCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15, at the Clarion Mall.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall are sponsoring the event.

The following businesses and institutions have signed up for the job fair:

Abraxas I
American Precast Industries
 Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission
Banker’s Life & Colonial Penn
Barber Trucking
Butler Health System Clarion Hospital
C93 Radio
 Clarion Bathware
 Clarion County Children & Youth Services
Clarion County Department of Transportation
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Davis Archway Treatment Center
H&R Block
Hickman Lumber
IU5 Adult Education
Keystone SMILES AmeriCorp
Kittanning Beauty Academy
Klapec Trucking Company
Kronospan, U.S.A.
Lifeway Services, LLC
New Light, Inc.
PA CareerLink
Penn Highlands Healthcare
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Precision Manufacturing Institute
Primary Health Network – Clarion Community Health Center
Pro Staffing (Healthcare Staffing Agency)
Structural Modulars, Inc.
Swartfager Welding
The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties
Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.
UFP – Parker, LLC
UPMC
Valley Advantages
WRC Senior Services

The chamber is inviting all those individuals who recently graduated from college or high school, and individuals looking for new or additional opportunities. We know that there are a lot of businesses that need employees.

While you are there doing your job search, not only will you have the opportunity to speak with up to 20+ employers, you also have a chance to win one of four $25.00 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse. Each business that you stop at to inquire about job openings available will enter you into the drawing.


