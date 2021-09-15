Job/Education Fair Set for Today at Clarion Mall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Job/Educational Fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15, at the Clarion Mall.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and Clarion Mall are sponsoring the event.

The following businesses and institutions have signed up for the job fair:

Abraxas I

American Precast Industries

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

Banker’s Life & Colonial Penn

Barber Trucking

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital

C93 Radio

Clarion Bathware

Clarion County Children & Youth Services

Clarion County Department of Transportation

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Davis Archway Treatment Center

H&R Block

Hickman Lumber

IU5 Adult Education

Keystone SMILES AmeriCorp

Kittanning Beauty Academy

Klapec Trucking Company

Kronospan, U.S.A.

Lifeway Services, LLC

New Light, Inc.

PA CareerLink

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Precision Manufacturing Institute

Primary Health Network – Clarion Community Health Center

Pro Staffing (Healthcare Staffing Agency)

Structural Modulars, Inc.

Swartfager Welding

The ARC of Clarion & Venango Counties

Training Toward Self Reliance, Inc.

UFP – Parker, LLC

UPMC

Valley Advantages

WRC Senior Services

The chamber is inviting all those individuals who recently graduated from college or high school, and individuals looking for new or additional opportunities. We know that there are a lot of businesses that need employees.

While you are there doing your job search, not only will you have the opportunity to speak with up to 20+ employers, you also have a chance to win one of four $25.00 gift certificates to Red River Roadhouse. Each business that you stop at to inquire about job openings available will enter you into the drawing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.