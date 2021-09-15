Knox Man Busted Selling Meth Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was reportedly busted selling methamphetamine to confidential informants on multiple occasions waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 53-year-old David Calvin Bigley were waived for court on Tuesday, September 14:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (four counts)



– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (four counts)– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Bigley remains free on a cash security posted by a private surety.

The charges stem from several controlled purchases of methamphetamine that occurred earlier this year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on April 3, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $50.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, Clarion County, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles.

The substance in the bag was later weighed 0.67 grams and tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

According to a second complaint, on April 12, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $20.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a third complaint, on April 16, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $150.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township, and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over two small bags of suspected methamphetamine.

According to a fourth complaint, on May 4, CNET conducted another controlled purchase of methamphetamine from David Bigley in exchange for $180.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency utilizing a C.I.

The complaint states police observed as the C.I. made the exchange at Bigley’s residence in Elk Township and the C.I. returned to the officers and turned over a small bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Bigley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, August 13.

