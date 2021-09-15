 

Local Man Injured in Route 66 Collision Involving Classic Rolls-Royce

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emergency 911 SceneLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning on State Route 66 in Limestone Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 7:55 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, on State Route 66, at its intersection with Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 85-year-old Donald A. Nair, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow attempting to enter State Route 66 from Olean Trail when he failed to safely enter the flow of traffic, and his vehicle was struck on its passenger side by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 34-year-old Joseph D. Wanson, of Waterford, Pa.

Nair was using a seat belt and suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and was transported from the scene by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Wanson was also using a seat belt and was not injured.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company and MC Auto also assisted at the scene.

Nair was cited for a stop sign violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.


