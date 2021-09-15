Mary Julia More Klark, passed away at the age of 93, of Tionesta, PA and formerly of Warren, PA died Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at Titusville Hospital, Titusville, PA.

Mary was born at home in Centerville, PA., on February 7, 1928, to James P. and Julia Clark More.

Her early years were spent in Centerville enjoying the company of a large extended family.

Upon graduating from Titusville High School in 1946, she moved to Warren, Pa. where she was employed at Betty Lee, New Process Company and Warren Overhead Door, from which she retired.

She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, former member of the women’s circle and persuaders class.

She enjoyed card playing, crocheting and needle point.

She is survived by her 5 Children – Theodore L. Klark and wife, Darla of Dubois, PA., James J. Klark and wife, Cindy, Christopher J. Klark all of Warren, PA., Mary Louise Klark (Sid) of Tionesta, PA., Susan Klark of Russell, PA., 1 Brother – Wyllys C. More of Meadville, PA., 14 Grandchildren – Jamie Klark, Michelle Klark, Jolene Klark, Tim Klark, Andy Klark, Teddy Klark, Bill Gray, Steven Gray, Jessica Beach, Kristina Mirtti, Wendy MacQueen, Sylvia Rutsky, Cynthia Rutsky, Taylor Dore, and 25 Great Grandchildren, 5 Great Great Grandchildren, her faithful and beloved companion, her cat, Ebony, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Chester J. Klark, whom she married September 18, 1948, in Clarendon, PA. who died November 5, 2002, 1 Brother –Theodore More, 2 sisters – Margaret More and Lillian Horony, infant twin grandsons, Scott & Sammy Rutsky, a grandson, Gregory Klark, great granddaughter, Ruth Mileski.

Friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, PA. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 6 to 8 P.M.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

A funeral service will be conducted there on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Ralph Culp, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

“Rest in Peace Grandma, Mom, Sister, Mary M. Klark. You always had a warm cup of coffee, a kind smile, one hand on the bible and another holding our hands. You never asked for anything in return. You have always had patience like a saint, and spoke with so much love, this community and our family have looked up to you and your never-ending compassion towards others. We’re so happy you and Grandpa are back together, and you are no longer in pain. Thank you for loving us and never judging us or turning us away. We love you so much and will carry the lessons you have shared near and dear to our hearts and attempt to not only remember them, but to live them. May your soul be free, and we hope you enjoy the endless games of canasta!”

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Covenant United Methodist Church, 1624 Pennsylvania Avenue E., Warren, PA. 16365, or Hospice of Warren County, www.hospiceofwarrencounty.org, 1 Main Avenue, Warren, PA. 16365.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.