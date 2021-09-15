Mary Louise Banner, 89, of Shippenville passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 12, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Born on January 4, 1932 in Marble she was the daughter of Fredrick and Mary Ellen Martin Rapp.

She was a 1950 graduate of Shippenville High School.

On November 17, 1951 she was married to Russell L. Banner who preceded her in death on November 4, 1994.

She was a member of St. Michael Church and St. Michael Rosary Society in Fryburg.

Mary Lousie started her career at OI in Clarion and then worked for Smiths Golden Dawn in Clarion until her retirement.

Mary Louise is survived by children: Brenda Rex and her husband Tom of Shippenville, Michael Banner and his wife Debra of Hagerstown MD, Eric Banner and his wife Jean of Lakeland FL, Jay Banner and his wife Laura of Shippenville, and James Banner of Marble. She is also survived by a brother Donald Rapp of Niles OH; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell, a son Scott Banner and a sister Romain Rapp.

As per her wishes there will be no public visitation. Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorials in Mary Louise’s honor may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

