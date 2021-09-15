 

North Clarion Schools to Close Thursday, Friday Due to Staffing Concerns, COVID-19 Cases

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A5116FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – North Clarion High School and Elementary School will both be closed on Thursday, September 16, and Friday, September 17, due to to staffing concerns and a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the school district.

According to Superintendent Steve Young, these days will not be remote learning days and will be made up as per the school calendar.

“This will give us the ability to do a deep clean in each building and get additional support staff substitutes,” Young told exploreClarion.com.

Young noted that over the past two-week period, the district has had 17 COVID-19 cases at the high school and six cases at the elementary school.

Classes at North Clarion are expected to resume on Monday, September 20, according to Young.


