Police Investigating Report of Stalking, Harassment in Clover Township

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Police are currently investigating a report of stalking and harassment in Clover Township.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an investigation into a report of stalking and harassment on Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County, was initiated around 11:27 p.m. on Thursday, September 9.

Police say the incident reportedly involved a known 39-year-old male victim from Corsica.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

