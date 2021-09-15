Services Set for Dennis Hannold

A service to celebrate the life of Dennis Hannold has been planned for Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Picnic Pavilion, located at 750 Humpback Road, Brookville, PA 15825.

Dennis Lee Hannold, age 62, of Brookville (formerly of Summerville) PA, passed away unexpectedly due to COVID-19 on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

A full obituary can be found here.

