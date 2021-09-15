 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Trespass, Identity Theft, Harassment Incidents

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Millcreek Township

Around 1:50 p.m. on September 4, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a trespassing incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on Cathers Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 12:53 a.m. on September 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on East Railroad Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say through investigation it was found that 29-year-old Cody Hilliard, of Eau Claire, punched a known 28-year-old female victim from Knox in the stomach causing the victim pain and discomfort.

According to police, Hilliard is being cited for harassment via District Court 18-3-03.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 9:42 p.m. on September 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on McNany Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say through investigation it was found that 45-year-old Casey Cotherman, of Knox, kicked a known 59-year-old female victim from Knox in the head, causing the victim pain.

According to police, Cotherman is being cited for harassment via District Court 18-3-03.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Limestone Township

Police say sometime between July 20 and September 10, an incident of theft by deception/identity theft occurred in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown individual filed an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor and Industry under the name of a known 39-year-old male victim from Summerville.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.