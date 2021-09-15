State Police Calls: Police Investigating Trespass, Identity Theft, Harassment Incidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Criminal Trespass in Millcreek Township

Around 1:50 p.m. on September 4, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a trespassing incident.

The incident reportedly occurred at a location on Cathers Drive in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.

Harassment in Knox Borough

Around 12:53 a.m. on September 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on East Railroad Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say through investigation it was found that 29-year-old Cody Hilliard, of Eau Claire, punched a known 28-year-old female victim from Knox in the stomach causing the victim pain and discomfort.

According to police, Hilliard is being cited for harassment via District Court 18-3-03.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 9:42 p.m. on September 11, Clarion-based State Police responded to a location on McNany Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police say through investigation it was found that 45-year-old Casey Cotherman, of Knox, kicked a known 59-year-old female victim from Knox in the head, causing the victim pain.

According to police, Cotherman is being cited for harassment via District Court 18-3-03.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Limestone Township

Police say sometime between July 20 and September 10, an incident of theft by deception/identity theft occurred in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

According to police, an unknown individual filed an unemployment claim through the Department of Labor and Industry under the name of a known 39-year-old male victim from Summerville.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

