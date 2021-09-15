State Police Investigating Assault During Redbank Valley Poker Run

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an assault involving a knife that reportedly took place during the Redbank Valley Poker Run on Saturday.

Around 4:00 p.m. on September 11, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an aggravated assault involving a knife that allegedly took place during the Redbank Valley Poker Run.

The incident occurred at a location on Idle Run near Middle Run Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has video recordings of the incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.