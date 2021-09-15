Sue Riddle Frey, age 87 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, formerly of Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Sue was affiliated with the Church of God. She served on the Church Board and taught Sunday School.

She was a stained glass artisan and enjoyed porcelain and china painting.

Sue bred and raised American Quarter Horses and enjoyed trail riding.

Sue and Bob loved to travel with family and RV’d throughout the entire United States.

Getting the family and friends together for dinners and holiday parties was a special joy for her. She dearly loved her family.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Harry O Riddle and Helen E. Riddle daughter Kay Elizabeth Frey and brother Edward Riddle.

She is survived by her husband George Robert (Bob) Frey; son John Robert Frey (Elaine) of Franklin, PA; daughters Robin Frey and Gale Osborne; grandchildren Brock Wyant, Adam Frey, Elise Switzer and Willow Osborne; great-grandchildren Oliver and Declan Switzer, Samantha, Lucy, Charles, Jack, Max and Isaac Frey; sisters Carol Snyder (Edwin) of Boyne City, MI, and Linda Banks (John) of Freedom, PA; extended family members and friends Irvin Banta, and “Easy”.

Cremation arrangements made by Atchley Funeral Home, Pigeon Forge.

Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

