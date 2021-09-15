 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Fall Wine Tour and 5-Course Dinner Set for Sunday at Deer Creek Winery

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

215989551_4449560748416430_333539194411299864_nSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bottle your own wine and enjoy a five-course dinner and wine pairing at Deer Creek Winery during their Fall Wine Tour on Sunday, September 19.

The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the cost is $75.00.

Tickets are available here.

Join Deer Creek’s Vintner Bill McQuiston as he walks you through the DCW wine-making process, shows you around the facility, and assists you in bottling your own Grandma’s Apple Pie!

Once the tour commences, find a seat in the cozy Gathering Room and settle in for live music and a dinner treat.

Each course is served with a glass of DCW wine and the story behind how that wine joined their wine family.

Menu*

Creamy Carrot and Ginger Soup
Fall Harvest Salad
Fruit & Cheese Charcuterie
Autumn Pork Roast
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar

*Menu subject to slight changes.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.