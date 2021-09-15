Fall Wine Tour and 5-Course Dinner Set for Sunday at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bottle your own wine and enjoy a five-course dinner and wine pairing at Deer Creek Winery during their Fall Wine Tour on Sunday, September 19.
The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and the cost is $75.00.
Tickets are available here.
Join Deer Creek’s Vintner Bill McQuiston as he walks you through the DCW wine-making process, shows you around the facility, and assists you in bottling your own Grandma’s Apple Pie!
Once the tour commences, find a seat in the cozy Gathering Room and settle in for live music and a dinner treat.
Each course is served with a glass of DCW wine and the story behind how that wine joined their wine family.
Menu*
Creamy Carrot and Ginger Soup
Fall Harvest Salad
Fruit & Cheese Charcuterie
Autumn Pork Roast
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bar
*Menu subject to slight changes.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.