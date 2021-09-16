A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

