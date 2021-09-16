 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Area State Trooper Arrested for Forgery, Tampering With Records

Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

pspspHARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of a Mercer-based State Police trooper and former Venango County resident for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Trooper Jamhal Simon, formerly of Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed charges against Simon following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer.

The following misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 35-3-02:

– Forgery, 18 Pa. C.S. §4101(a)(1)
– Tampering with records or identification, 18 Pa. C.S. §4104(a)

The Pennsylvania State Police also notified his military chain of command.

Trooper Simon enlisted in the PSP in March 2015 and graduated as a member of the 142nd cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer.

Trooper Simon is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.