Area State Trooper Arrested for Forgery, Tampering With Records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of a Mercer-based State Police trooper and former Venango County resident for crimes related to forgery and tampering with records.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Trooper Jamhal Simon, formerly of Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed charges against Simon following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Trooper Simon is accused of altering military orders he received as a member of the Ohio Air National Guard and forging the signature of a non-commissioned officer.

The following misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 35-3-02:

– Forgery, 18 Pa. C.S. §4101(a)(1)

– Tampering with records or identification, 18 Pa. C.S. §4104(a)

The Pennsylvania State Police also notified his military chain of command.

Trooper Simon enlisted in the PSP in March 2015 and graduated as a member of the 142nd cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Mercer.

Trooper Simon is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him.

