Bauer Wagner Investment Group Purchases Milo Markle Annex

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With an eye on the future, The Bauer Wagner Investment Group, owned by Jake Bauer and Joanne Bauer, purchased two properties on South 5th Avenue on August 19, 2021.

“We’ve had our eye on the properties since purchasing the adjacent Haskell building in 2019,” said Jake Bauer.

“At this time, we don’t have concrete plans for the properties. We have some ideas, but we are keeping our options open.”

The two properties purchased appear to be one building; however, they are actually two conjoined buildings. The building closest to The Haskell House, 7 South 5th Avenue, was purchased from Nancy Ganoe, and the 11 South 5th Avenue structure was owned by the Clarion County Historical Society.

The combined purchase price for both properties was $122,500.00.

Current plans by the new owners are to continue to rent the three apartments – a two-family apartment at 7 South 5th Avenue and a second-story apartment at 11 South 5th Avenue – and also rent the former first floor Historical Society Thrift Shop space as commercial property.

“We have interest in the commercial space but no commitments,” Bauer said. “In the meantime, we’ll be making some improvements to the property to improve the appearance.”

The Historical Society is in the process of moving some of the items from the Thrift Store to the Sutton-Ditz House, the home of the Historical Society located across Fifth Avenue at 18 Grant Street.

Known as the Milo Markle Annex to the museum, the property also included the Ralph and Virginia A. Fulton Library. Both are expected to be closed until the move, which is expected to be completed on September 20.

Some of the material for sale at the Milo Markle Annex is also being moved to a second-floor store in the new Dan Smith’s building, formerly Wein’s on Main Street. The items stored at 11 South 5th include jewelry, antiques, and other items that were being sold to the public.

Over the years, the two properties were home to doctors, optometrists, and other businesses.

