Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Philly Cheesesteaks

Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Philly cheesesteaks are a nice dinner choice or a great option instead of burgers!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (1-1/2 pounds)
3 tablespoons butter, divided

4 medium onions, halved and sliced
2 small green peppers, cut into thin strips
2 small sweet red peppers, cut into thin strips
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
4 submarine buns, split and toasted
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
8 slices cheddar cheese

Directions

-Freeze steak for one hour until firm but not frozen.

-In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onions, peppers, and pepper sauce; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender; remove and keep warm.

-Place bun bottoms on a baking sheet, cut side up. Remove steak from freezer; cut into thin slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In the same skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add beef in batches; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Remove from pan.

-Layer bun bottoms with meat, onion mixture, and cheese. Broil 4 in. from heat for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Replace tops.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

