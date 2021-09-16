Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Philly Cheesesteaks

Philly cheesesteaks are a nice dinner choice or a great option instead of burgers!

Ingredients

1 beef top sirloin steak (1-1/2 pounds)

3 tablespoons butter, divided



4 medium onions, halved and sliced2 small green peppers, cut into thin strips2 small sweet red peppers, cut into thin strips1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce4 submarine buns, split and toasted3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper8 slices cheddar cheese

Directions

-Freeze steak for one hour until firm but not frozen.

-In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onions, peppers, and pepper sauce; cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender; remove and keep warm.

-Place bun bottoms on a baking sheet, cut side up. Remove steak from freezer; cut into thin slices. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In the same skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat. Add beef in batches; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until meat is no longer pink. Remove from pan.

-Layer bun bottoms with meat, onion mixture, and cheese. Broil 4 in. from heat for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Replace tops.

