Clarion-Limestone School Board Member Offers Apology

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone School Board member Gary Sproul offered the community an apology at Wednesday evening’s board meeting regarding his recent DUI arrest.

“I want to come before you as your school board member director, and I want to make a public apology to you and ask for your forgiveness for failing in my life,” Sproul said, referencing a recent incident where he was charged with driving under the influence.

“It’s not something that I do, it’s not on purpose. I’m a man of faith, a strong Christian, and it’s just something I’ve never really done.”

Sproul went on to explain that the incident occurred while he was at his “other home” in Lower Burrell, where his disabled brother lives when he decided to go out to use wifi at a local establishment.

“I went out for three hours and did school board stuff on anxiety and depression in children from virtual learning and in class, on critical race theory and the dangers of it to our children, and I had something to eat and went up and asked for a specialty tea, and I got something that wasn’t a specialty tea.”

“I have never in my life, as a Christian, until that night, ordered any hard alcohol, any mixed drink, and it was a mistake. I was a mile from my house; thirty seconds from my house I got pulled over and got a possible DUI, and it was wrong.”

According to Sproul, the experience was one he does not intend to ever repeat, but he is willing to share if it may help others.

“I’m very, very sorry. I will never do that again, and it’s just not in me and not what defines me as a Christian. And, I do ask you as my constituents for your forgiveness, and I made myself available to Mr. Aaron that I’d be willing to speak to any class, to our health teachers, of when you do something you shouldn’t do, or even if you accidentally do something, there are consequences. I’m willing to speak to them as a teachable thing.”

Sproul wrapped up his apology by noting that he works very hard in his position as a school board member and hopes the community will forgive him and continue to support him.

“I love this, being your school director, and I work hard. I spend hours of my own time at night researching. My wife can verify that. And, I love this team, I love our administrative team, they’re a great bunch. I love every one of these people I serve with. They all bring something that I don’t have that we need. We made this a great school district. So, I’m sorry, and I ask for your forgiveness.”

