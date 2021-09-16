Commissioners Extend Emergency Disaster Declaration; Getting Guidance Is a ‘Crapshoot’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning extended the Declaration of Disaster Emergency until December 31, 2021, related to COVID-19. The original declaration was enacted in March of 2020.

At this time, Clarion County is not mandating masks or vaccines, according to County Administrator Jillian Stephens.

“We will follow the rules of whatever is established by the government,” said Stephens.

In terms of a recent mandate for mandatory vaccinations and masks for businesses with more than 100 employees through OSHA regulations, Clarion County is apparently not covered.

According to osha.gov, Pennsylvania’s state and local government workers are not covered by federal OSHA. Pennsylvania is under federal OSHA jurisdiction which covers most private-sector workers within the state.

“He (President Biden) mandated and all this stuff, but we haven’t got a word on it. So, we don’t know. That’s really poor communication,” Commissioner Ted Tharan said.

The original declaration allowed Clarion County to be eligible for federal and state grants related to the emergency and suspended certain “time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law.”

Commissioners also authorized Tharan to locate and negotiate for a Covid Vaccine Booster Clinic location.

“We want to be ready because nobody had a clue what to do the last time,” said Tharan. “We were the first ones in the state that had a clinic set up and operating. So, we’re just getting ready. We want to be proactive instead of reactive.”

Even though officials assume booster shots are coming, health and local government officials are asking for guidance.

“The hospital knows no more than we do because they’re not being informed by the government. You would (think) at least maybe they would say, ‘Hey, we’re going to let you know in two weeks whether or not you need boosters or anything’ but, it’s just a crapshoot. You don’t know what’s going on.”

Tharan explained that if booster clinics come out, the hospital cannot handle them at the hospital.

“It is just like the vaccination clinic we did at Gordman’s. The hospital doesn’t have the facilities to move that many people through. If there are people that want it, why wouldn’t we be proactive instead of reactive?

“We’re just finding somewhere to hold it if needed. We’re not placing it yet. Whenever they do commodities, they’re going to do it under the whole bunch of people who want it. We’re able to do it.”

Asked if there was a recent spike in COVID cases, Tharan said he didn’t know if he would say a spike, but he said the numbers are increasing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Clarion County has reported 52 new cases of the virus since Friday.

In terms of possible booster shots, Tharan talked about all of the people that got their shots in December could get booster shots in September.

“Now, we’re halfway into September and preparing for the clinics if needed.

We gave a lot of people the first vaccine that would be eligible now for a booster shot. We need some guidance, and the Clarion Hospital is also looking to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.