Cornerstone Church of Clarion to Hold Revival

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – Cornerstone Church of Clarion is holding a revival beginning Sunday, September 19, through Wednesday, September 22.

The revival will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings at 7:00 p.m.

The first service on Sunday morning will be available to be viewed on the Cornerstone Church of Clarion Facebook page.

The services will feature evangelist, Bill Sword (pictured above) and Musical Evangelist Paul Pitts.

Bill Sword was called to Preaching/Pastoral Ministries on April 27, 1970, at Beavercreek Baptist Church. He was licensed in 1972 and ordained in 1973 through North Dayton Baptist Church, then attended Criswell Bible College in Dallas, Texas, from 1974 to 1977, studying Theology, Expository Preaching, Biblical Languages, and Evangelism.

He has five pastorates in Ohio and Texas and has been an Evangelist working in Revival Ministry since the 1970s.

Dr. Paul Pitts (pictured above with his wife, Annette) was educated at the University of Central Florida and was awarded an honorary doctorate in humanities from Coral Ridge University. He was also a Resident Artist at the American National Opera Company at Lincoln Center in New York City.

He has sung over 5,000 concerts and other performances and is now performing “The Scribe” – an unforgettable, dramatic musical performance, depicting the life of Christ as told from a scribe’s point of view and himself becoming a believer through the testimony of Simon Peter.

He is also the founder of The Scribe TV and a former tenor at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

