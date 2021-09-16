 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Planting on the Patio Event, Self Defense Class

Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

deer creek winerySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is the place to be for an upcoming Planting on the Patio event and self defense class.

Planting on the Patio

On Monday, September 20, Deer Creek Winery will host a special Planting on the Patio event.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Join plant enthusiast Jennifer Benson in this one-of-a-kind evening out. She has a large array of planters for you to choose from along with 100’s of plant options and all the supplies you’d ever need to create your perfect planter.

Beginners welcome.

Grab your favorite DCW wine (your first glass is on us), and your favorite people for this amazing night out!

Tickets are $35.00 and are available here.

Self Defense Classes with Renee

Deer Creek will play host to “Self Defense Classes with Renee” on Thursday, September 23.

The class will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Protecting yourself is more than just learning how to strike – you will learn how to be aware, prepared, and confident!

The cost of the class is $25.00 per person, women only, over the age of 16.

Email Renee at [email protected] or message her on Facebook to get details. The class must be paid in full to reserve your space, and it is limited to 20 women. Ticket sales are non-refundable.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


