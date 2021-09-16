Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.

Emily was born on January 19, 1982 in Oil City to William B. McDevitt III and Patricia Combs.

She married Raymond F. Tucker on August 25, 2012 in Pleasantville.

She was a graduate of Cranberry High School, Class of 2001, and a graduate of Butler Community College in 2003, and Clarion University in 2017 with an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Learning.

Emily worked for Community Ambulance Service, UPMC Northwest, and for Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Park before she retired due to her illness.

She volunteered for many local fire departments as a fire fighter and EMT.

Throughout elementary and high school, Emily participated in 4H raising hogs and horses under the loving guidance of Marv Miller.

Emily was known as a good soul. Her 3rd grade teacher called her, “my little social worker”, because she tried to take care of everyone. That attitude followed her through her adult life.

She is survived by her husband of Titusville; three daughters, Alicia M. and Ashley D. Kaster of Titusville, and Julie E. Tucker of Titusville; her mother Patricia Baker and husband Richard of Oil City; her father William B. McDevitt, III and husband Thomas A. Wojotowicz of Oil City; a brother William B. McDevitt IV and wife Heather of Oil City; two nephews, Zachary and Alex McDevitt; many aunts uncles, and cousins, and a very special aunt, DJ Wood.

Emily was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, J.E. and H. Patricia Combs; paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy McDevitt; and her mother and father-in- law, Raymond and Carol Tucker.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Shawn Johnson, officiating.

Interment will be at Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Paula S. Cousins Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer Foundation Inc. https://www.paulaspromise.org/

