Featured Local Job: Assistant Manager

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill a position of a full-time Assistant Manager.

This position shall report to the Township Manager and assist in the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualifies of time management and fiscal responsibility.

The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, PA 16346 no later than October 8th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

