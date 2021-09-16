Michael Patton Advising: A More Affordable Life Insurance Solution
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: A More Affordable Life Insurance Solution.
Many people allow their life insurance policies to expire once their children are grown. This may not be a good idea, especially if you have a mortgage or other substantial expenses and your spouse would need continued financial support. But a new policy can be quite expensive when you are older. Survivorship life insurance may be a more cost-effective solution.
Coverage for Two
Survivorship life insures the lives of two people, typically a married couple, and pays a death benefit after the death of the last-surviving covered person. For this reason, it is sometimes called second-to-die insurance. Because only one death benefit is paid and premiums are based on the life expectancies of both insured individuals, the cost is usually less than premiums for a policy covering either life alone. And it might be possible to obtain coverage for a spouse who has been rejected for an individual policy. Survivorship policies are also used to insure business partners, and options may be available to insure more than two people.
Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/A-More-Affordable-Life-Insurance-Solution.c9769.htm
