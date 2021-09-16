Services Announced for L. Jean Griebel

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ray Baker, Chaplin at Laurelbrooke Landing.

L. Jean Griebel, 91, formerly of Miola, passed away earlier Saturday morning, August 28, 2021.

Gribel’s full obtituary can be viewed here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.