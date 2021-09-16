Oil City Man Behind Bars for Violent Baseball Bat Attack

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was arrested on Wednesday following an incident where he reportedly broke into a Cranberry Township residence and used a bat to beat a male victim to the point of unconsciousness.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Antony Mitchell Haupt on September 15.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:38 a.m. on September 15, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on State Route 62 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an active domestic altercation involving weapons.

The complaint indicates police were advised that a known female victim had reported seeing her ex-boyfriend, Antony Haupt, inside her vehicle with the vehicle doors open. The victim reported that when she asked Haupt what he was doing, Haupt “took off” toward the rear of the residence. The victim then went inside to notify the male victim, who is her current boyfriend.

According to the complaint, as the victims came to the garage area of the residence, they heard a loud noise near the front door and went to secure the door.

The complaint states Haupt then smashed the front storm door of the residence with a baseball bat.

The male victim told the female victim to run and hide and attempted to push Haupt away. However, Haupt was able to gain entrance to the residence and began to chase the male victim through the house with a baseball bat, according to the complaint.

The complaint indicates the male victim was struck with the baseball bat several times during the chase while the female victim left and ran to a neighbor’s residence to contact the police.

The complaint also notes the female victim’s 12-year-old minor child was inside the residence, in her bedroom, at the time of the incident, and reportedly heard Haupt yelling, “I’m going to kill you.”

According to the complaint, Haupt continued to chase the male victim out of the residence, where the victim was struck with the baseball bat several more times in the face/nose area, ear, shoulders, and legs. The victim was able to crawl to the yard of a nearby residence but then lost consciousness, continuing to bleed on the lawn. The residents of the nearby homes noticed him laying in the yard, faintly calling for help, and he was taken into the residence for safety to await the arrival of first responders.

Haupt reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police searched the premises but were unable to locate him, the complaint indicates.

Police then conducted an investigation and found damage to the front tires of the female victim’s vehicle. Police also observed damage to the metal entrance door from forced entry being made into the structure, as well as damage to a bedroom window from a brick being thrown through the window and causing the broken glass to be scattered through a bed and the bedroom floor. A flat-screen TV was also smashed from a stick with the baseball bat, and the glasses belonging to the female victim, as well as a cell phone belonging to the male victim, were also damaged.

Haupt was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:30 p.m. on September 15, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Crim Tres-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats W/ Int To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Stalking – Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (seven counts)

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact

He was lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a danger to himself and others, a flight risk, and not complying with non-monetary conditions of bail, according to the court document.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 22, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

