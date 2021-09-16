Patrick E. Craig , 53, of Oil City takes his final bow on his farewell tour to be with the Lord.

He passed Sept. 14, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Born June 8, 1968 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Janice E. Neely Craig and the late Melvin H. Craig.

Patrick was a 1986 graduate of Oil City High School.

He had formerly been employed at the Villa Italia and most recently worked as an assembler for Liberty Electronics.

Patrick enjoyed going to Car Shows, and enjoyed his 1978 Nova.

He loved music and the band KISS and was a Disc Jockey.

He enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandsons and also enjoyed camping.

Patrick enjoyed attending craft shows with his girlfriend Becky and helping her set up and sell at the shows.

He had participated in the Relay for Life for several years.

Patrick was a Christian.

He will be missed greatly and remembered as a dutiful son, a mischievous grampa and an irreplaceable father and friend.

In addition to his mother of Oil City, he is survived by two children, Matthew Craig & his wife Michelle of Oil City, Michael Craig & his girlfriend Kira Hillyard of Oil City; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Evelyn, Mason and Liam; his longtime significant other of 13 years, Becky Rhoades of Oil City; his brother, Clinton Craig & his girlfriend Sherri Beach of Oil City; a sister, Monica Krizon & her husband Todd of Stoneboro; and a nephew, James McCauley & his wife Ashley.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 P.M. Thursday Sept. 16, in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 1:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Harmon, Pastor of the Second Presbyterian Church Presiding.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society/Relay for Life

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

