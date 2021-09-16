PennDOT Announces Upcoming Interstate 80 Weekend Ramp Closure

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced three ramp closures as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

The westbound ramp at Exit 60 Shippenville will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17, through Monday, September 20 at 6:00 a.m.

Also, closing will be the following ramps. Each will be a weeklong closure.

Exit 45 Westbound St. Petersburg will be closed Monday, September 20, at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, September 27 at 6:00 a.m.

Exit 45 Eastbound St. Petersburg ramp will be closed Monday, September 27, at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, October 4 at 6:00 a.m.

Detour routes will be established with signage for each individual ramp as they are closed.

These closures will be weather permitting.

