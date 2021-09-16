 

SPONSORED: Heeter Lumber Has Everything You Need for Your Fall Projects

Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

heeter 6Fall is here at Heeter Lumber! Fall brings football season, beautiful leaves, and last minute projects before the snow flies.

Heeter Lumber, with their four locations, has the tools, materials, and knowledge you need to get those last-minute home improvement projects finished.

heeter 1

Whether you are staining the deck or fence, building a shed for winter storage, or cleaning up those pesky leaves, you will find what you need at Heeter Lumber.

heeter 2

For the wildlife enthusiasts, Heeter Lumber locations in Rimersburg and Knox now carry Moultrie, Evolved Habitat, and Wildgame Innovations products. Stop by and pick up a few “Buck Lickers” blocks or a new Moultrie Feed Station II 8 gallon gravity feeder.

heeter 3

Swing by Heeter Lumber’s Knox and New Bethlehem and locations and check out their fully stocked line of “Melissa and Doug” toys. Melissa and Doug toys and other products offer countless ways to play. They believe the best playthings are often simple concepts that inspire children to come up with their own twists. With everything we create, we hope to encourage:

– Free Play
– Creativity
– Imagination
– Learning
– Discovery

heeter 4

Be sure to stop by the new Bargain Outlet Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sat 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for some great deals on NEW overstock items.

heeter 5

Heeter Lumber has 4 locations to better serve their customers. Stop in at New Bethlehem, Rimersburg, Sligo, or Knox for all of your building and hardware needs!

New Bethlehem, Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg, Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo, Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox, Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Bargain Outlet Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
