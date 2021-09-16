SPONSORED: UFP Parker, LLC Hiring for Multiple Positions
Thursday, September 16, 2021 @ 12:09 AM
UFP Parker, LLC is hiring for their Parker, PA location.
Day and afternoon shifts are available for several positions including Industrial Builders, Truss Builders, and Mill Workers.
Benefits:
– Competitive wages
– Medical insurance
– Health savings account with company contribution
– Dental insurance
– Vision insurance
– Basic and voluntary life insurance
– Disability insurance
– 401(k) plan with company match
– Paid vacation and holidays
– Stock purchase program with employee discount
– Educational reimbursement
– Wellness programs and challenges
– Other supplemental benefits
– Many more!
Apply online at www.ufpi.com/careers.
