St. Joseph Knights of Columbus Cinema Races Set for Saturday

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The St. Joseph Knights of Columbus will hold a Cinema Races event in Lucinda on Saturday, September 18.

Enjoy spine-tingling horserace action in full color and sound film.

The event will be held at St. Joseph’s Hall in Lucinda.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and races begin at 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $10.00 per person and participants must be 21 to attend.

