25th Anniversary Peanut Butter Festival Kicks Off Today in New Bethlehem

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – While the smell of roasting peanuts is not unusual in New Bethlehem, starting today, there will be many other peanut butter-related smells and activities filling Gumtown Park as the 25th Anniversary Peanut Butter Festivals kicks off.

(Photo courtesy of RedbankValley.org and TechReady Professionals)

The festival will run from Friday, September 17, through Sunday, September 19.

The three-day festival will officially open at 4:00 p.m. on Friday when craft and food vendors will open their tents to reveal many peanut butter-related items. There will also be a Quilt Show at the Historical Society Building from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. At 6:00 p.m., the Peanut Butter Queen will be crowned at the state in Gumtown park. Then enjoy music by DJ “The Outlaw” from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday kicks off at 8:00 a.m. with the 5K Race at the park. The festival itself opens at 9:00 a.m. when both the Peanut Butter Cook-Off at the Kaminsky Building and the Motorcycle Cruise at the Presbyterian Church begin. The Historical Society Building will continue to host their Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and an Eating Contest will be held at the park at 11:30 a.m.

The annual Peanut Butter Festival Parade will take over Broad Street beginning at 3:00 p.m. Then, enjoy live music with the Route 8 Band from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk.

The festival will conclude on Sunday but not before a host of events can be enjoyed by all. Sunday morning kicks off with a church service at 9:30 a.m. and the opening of festival booths at 10:00 a.m. The big annual Car Cruise begins at 11:00 a.m. as does the New Bethlehem Fire Department Barbecue at the Park. The Historical Society Building will also continue to host their Quilt Show from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The Tractor Show will run from noon to 4:00 p.m. and stage shows begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, starting with Dancer’s Studio. Then Barbershoppers will take the stage at 2:00 p.m. followed by Jimmy Swogger & Friends at 3:00 p.m.

The annual Duck Race is set for 4:00 p.m. followed by the announcement of the Cute as a Peanut winner at 4:30 p.m. The festival will then close at 5:00 p.m.

This year’s festival is sponsored by State Representative Donna Oberlander and hosted by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit the Peanut Butter Festival Facebook page or PBFestival.com.

