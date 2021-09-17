 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, September 17, 2021 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

